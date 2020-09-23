Check details of reduced and remaining syllabus of intermediate

Hyderabad: Syllabus of the intermediate first-year and second-year courses has been reduced by 30 per cent for the academic year 2020-21. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) took this step in view of the fact that nearly four months of classes were lost due to the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown.

As reported by Telangana Today, syllabus in History, Economics, Political Science, Geography, Public Administration, Commerce and Accountancy subjects has been reduced by 30 per cent for both first and second-year intermediate. This was informed by BIE by issuing a press release. It added that the reduction of syllabi in science subjects is based on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reduction.

According to BIE, the revised textbooks for History, Economics, Political Science, Geography, Public Administration, Commerce and Accountancy for intermediate second year and Telugu (second language) for the first-year intermediate are available.

Annual exam of Intermediate to be held in March 2021 and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2020-21 will be based on the 70 per cent syllabus. The details of reduced 30 per cent and remaining 70 per cent syllabi of all intermediate subjects are available on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in