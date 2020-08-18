Check out Milind Soman’s tips to keep your fitness game on

Due to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed by the central government to curb the spread of covid-19, gyms and other fitness centres were shut for a few months. Many people, especially fitness freaks, were worried and concerned due to their workout routines getting disturbed. The pandemic is still a challenge for people who want to work out regularly but don’t want to go to gyms.

What was heartening to see however was that many famous personalities, including sportspersons and celebrities, keeping their fans motivated by sharing their workout videos, fitness posts and tips on social media. Some have gone the extra mile and created their very own training facilities in their homes or backyards as well!

Likewise, star athlete and ‘Ironman’ Milind Soman also shared some fitness tips to maintain a workout routine. One of the earliest ‘super models’ of the Indian fashion industry, Soman, despite being 54-years-old, continues to inspire everyone with his vigorous workouts. He achieved the title ‘Ironman’ after completing the ‘Ironman Challenge’ in the first try itself in 15 hours and 19 minutes.

That particular challenge is a triathlon that consists of a 3.8 km swim, a 180.2 km cycle ride and a 42.2 km run, which are all to be done within 17 hours without a break! The title ‘Ironman’ is given to all those who complete this challenge in the given time.

Apart from just charming good looks, Milind is also an international swimmer.

Here are few tips shared by Milind Soman in an interview with IANS, on how one can age well, by making a few minor dietary lifestyle adjustments.

1.Workout Everyday

A lot of people think aging slows your fitness and endurance levels but it is the opposite! Fitness and an active lifestyle slow down aging. “I started running long distances when I was 40 years old, and I personally believe you are never too old to challenge yourself. Once you start respecting your body and work towards keeping it healthy proactively, the results will amaze you. The only way to jump into it is to simply begin with one step”, said Milind. Dedicating even 5 minutes each to working out can go a long way in increasing the metabolism of your body. Even basic stretching, yoga asana, planks and stair climbing can help your body on the path to fitness. He also advised to find exercises that you can enjoy that help you maintain your basic muscular strength, joint flexibility, and cardiovascular endurance. He went on to say, “Once you have done that, exercising won’t feel like a task. You will enjoy it with enthusiasm.”

2.Keep hydrating yourself

Keeping your body hydrated is the most crucial element for maintaining the health and well-being of one’s body. The most important benefit of water is its ability to flush out unwanted toxins from the body. Also according to Milind water acts as a natural moisturizer for the skin well. “There are many natural ingredients that can be found in any kitchen that can make your skin feel fabulous! This helps in reducing fine lines, giving your skin a plumper appearance. Besides taking care of your skin’s health from the outside, it is also important to nourish it with the right food, to take care of it from within,”said Milind.

3.Self Care

Self care involves taking care of body as well as mind. Healthy and active living are the most important measures that will help you achieve your goal in keeping your body fit. “The key is to spend a few minutes each day to do what is necessary to enable you to live your life to the fullest, every moment without fear. Keep moving,”said Milind.

4.Consume Almonds Everyday

Do not just blindly consume the healthy food to remain fit. Knowing or being conscious the nutritional value and benefits of what you are consuming is very important. Almonds can be included in your daily food routine as they are highly nutritious with lots of benefits. Speaking to IAND, Milind said, “For me, almonds are one thing I make sure I eat every day. They are a rich source of protein and energy, and also known to contribute to cell regeneration and muscle recovery post activity. Beyond this, almonds are known to have satiating properties, which make them a great choice of snack. Having said that, I ensure I start my day with a handful of almonds!”

Also check out Milind’s amazing fitness posts on Instagram below that will surely inspire you to stay young and healthy.