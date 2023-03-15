Check out the list of celebrities who refused to appear in Lock Upp 2

Hyderabad: The wildly popular captive reality series Lock Upp, which captivated viewers with its original concept and thrilling challenges, is getting ready to return with its eagerly awaited second season. Kangana Ranaut, a talented actress from Bollywood, hosted the show in its first season, which was extremely popular and left viewers clamouring for more. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from the producers for the air date of the show.

Whispers and speculation about the contestants who are part of the show are in full swing. The unmatched suspense and excitement of Lock Upp season 2 promise to take viewers on a thrilling ride.

Have a look at the list of celebrities who rejected Lock Upp 2

Divya Agarwal

Urfi Javed

Archana Gautam

Shiv Thakare

Soundarya Sharma

Priyanka Chahar

Karan Patel

Paras Chhabra

Umar Riaz

Nimrit Kaur

Some of them, like Divya and Urfi, have already refuted the rumors that circulated on social media.

Lock Upp promises to be an exciting watch, full of drama, challenges, and unexpected twists. Are you prepared for the ride? The year’s most exciting reality show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut, so get ready! Keep checking for more information about Lock Upp season 2.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Lock Upp 2.