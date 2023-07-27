Check Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ticket prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, is a film that both the audience and the industry are looking forward to. The film, which honours Karan Johar’s 25th year in the industry, will be distributed on around 3200 screens across India, with special emphasis on multiplexes.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bookings began on Monday, and the response has been positive. So, let’s have a peek at the movie price ranges in Hyderabad.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ticket Prices, Hyderabad

The ticket prices for KJo’s directorial start at Rs 295 (executive) and Rs 395 (recliner) in all Inox and PVR cinemas. It is also available for Rs 295 for Executive seats at the famed Prasads theatre.

Prices in Other Popular Theatres

Tickets in Cinepolis, Mukta Cinemas, Asian Cube Mall, and Platinum Movie Cinemas range from Rs 200 (executive) to Rs 350 (Royal) to Rs 395 for VIP.

Cheapest Tickets

Tight On your budget? Don’t worry.

This film is still available at venues like Piya Theatre, Mukta A2 Cinemas, Metro Cinema Bahadpura, Sree Sai Raja, Asian Shah, and Shahensha for between Rs 50 and Rs 150.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release in cinemas on 28th July which is tomorrow!

So hurry up and grab your seats!