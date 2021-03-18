Chehre trailer: Rhea Chakraborty makes appearance in Big B-Emraan’s starrer

Mumbai: Putting all the rumours to rest that Rhea Chakraborty has been removed from project, the much-awaited trailer of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer “Chehre” launched on Thursday. The nearly two-minute-long trailer is full of suspense and also features a fleeting appearance by Rhea Chakraborty.

Earlier reports suggested that Rhea has been blocked from the movie after her controversial phase last year. Rhea was surrounded by controversies last year after the demise of late actor and her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was in the negative limelight for months during the case. There were also reports of several filmmakers dropping her from the projects.

Rhea had not featured on the poster or the teaser. She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019

Watch Chehre trailer below

The trailer of the movie promises an intriguing enough drama, with some hints of melodrama creeping in here and there. Packed with a solid cast, one can expect an enjoyable, engaging time at the movie theatres with this one.

Speaking about the spree of rumours, producer of Chehre Anand Pandit says Rhea was always part of the film.

“There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don’t believe in getting swayed so easily,” Pandit says.

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film. She is also not part of the promotions of the film.

This will be Rhea’s first release after her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea was accused by the family for abetting his suicide and she even spent a few weeks in custody after being charged with possession and supplying of drugs.

Directed by Rumy Jafry Chehre also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D’Souza and Raghubir Yadav in other pivotal roles.

(With inputs from IANS)