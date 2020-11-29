Chennai Air Customs foils bid to smuggle gold, three held

Chennai, Nov 29 : Three persons were arrested for trying to smuggle gold into the country, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said three persons who had arrived from Dubai were intercepted at the exit on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On examination of their checked in baggages, 12,11 and 13 mini LCD monitors were found respectively inside their bags.

On opening the monitors 36 gold sheets weighing 1.36 kg valued at Rs 68.08 lakhs were recovered from monitors and were seized under Customns Act. Out of the three one person Mohamed Nagoor Hanifa was arrested, the statement said.

Similarly the baggages of four passengers who had arrived from Dubai by Air India flight where checked and Customs found 28 gold sheets concealed inside mini-LCD monitors/screens and 10 gold foils concealed in five laptops and two gold foils concealed in tw of their trolley bags were recovered.

A total of 28 gold sheets and 12 gold foils weighing 1.62 kg valued at Rs 81.25 lakhs were recovered and seized.

Mohamed Gani and Hoosainur Rahman were arrested, Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said.

In another case one passenger who had arrived from Dubai by flight Indigo Airlines was intercepted at exit.

On his personal search three plastic pouches of gold paste weighing 190 grams was recovered from his trousers.

On extraction yielded 165 grams of gold valued at Rs 8.26 lakh was recovered and seized.

Total 3.15 kg valued at Rs 1.57 crore was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962 from eight passengers of which three were arrested.

