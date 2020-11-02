Chennai Air Customs seize 100 narcotics tablets

Chennai, Nov 2 : The Chennai Air Customs on Monday said it has seized 100 tablets of narcotic MDMA, valued at about Rs 4 lakh.

The agency recovered the tablets from two postal parcels which arrived from the Netherlands at the Foreign Post Office here.

On examination, the first parcel was found to contain a plastic pouch, and on opening it, 60 grey colour tablets, suspected to be of MDMA, were recovered.

The tablets, known as “Reaper” and embossed with a skull mark, contain 350 mg of MDMA which is very high dose.

From the second parcel, a plastic pouch containing 40 green colour tablets suspected to be MDMA were found, the Customs said.

These tablets, known as “Red Bull” as they were embossed with a bull mark, contain around 225 mg of MDMA.

The parcels were addressed to two individuals in Chennai city. On searches, both the names and addresses were found to be fake.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.