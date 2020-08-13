Chennai Air Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 1.65 crore

Chennai: Two postal parcels from Belgium and Netherlands containing narcotics were detained by Customs, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here the Customs said two postal parcels from Belgium and Netherlands containing a total of 5,210 ecstasy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and one gram of methaqualone valued at Rs 1.65 crore.

The parcel from Belgium contained 5,060 ecstasy pills and was addressed to a person in a village in Kancheepuram District but the address was found to be fake.

The parcel from the Netherlands contained 1,150 ecstacy pills, 100 grams of MDMA crystals and one gram of methaqualone powder.

The parcel was addressed to a person in Andhra Pradesh who had already been arrested for a drug-smuggling offence by Chennai Air Customs.

Source: IANS