Chennai airport suspends arrivals till 6 pm amid heavy rainfall

Chennai: Chennai International Airport on Thursday suspended arrivals at the airport due to severe rain and heavy crosswinds in the city.

The arrivals would be suspended from 1:15 pm till 6 pm, however, the departures would continue.

“Due to severe rains and heavy cross winds, arrivals at #AAI Chennai Airport will remain suspended from 1315 hrs to 1800 hrs, today. Departures will continue. The decision has been taken considering the safety aspect of passengers and the severity of the wind, @AAI_Official” Chennai Airport tweeted.

Talking to ANI, Tamil Nadu’s Revenue Department Principal Secretary Kumar Jayanth said, “Till now, 14 people have lost their lives in the state due to heavy rains. Due to overnight rainfall, there is waterlogging in parts of Chennai on Thursday.

Jayanth further said that 13 subways that were waterlogged, would be cleared and 160 fallen trees have also been removed.

“In the last four days, almost 20 lakh people given food packets in Chennai,” Jayanth added.