Abdullah FahadPublished: 20th October 2020 1:43 pm IST
Chennai Corporation seals Kumaran Silks store for flouting COVID-19 norms

Chennai: Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop “Kumaran Silks” in Thiyagaraya Nagar on Tuesday over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms.

A large number of people were seen inside the shop, without observing social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Tamil Nadu reported 38,093 active cases while 6,42,152 people have cured/discharged/migrated and 10,691 have died, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Source: ANI

