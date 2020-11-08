Chennai Customs seize 1.31 kg smuggled gold

Chennai, Nov 8 : The Customs Department here on Sunday said it has seized 1.31 kg gold worth Rs 70.7 lakh while it was being smuggled into the country by six persons on Sunday and Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said that Mohammed Asif and Mohamed Sharif arrived by Air India Express and Indigo flights respectively.

On personal search of Asif, two packets containing gold paste weighing 140 grams were recovered from his pocket from which 123 grams of gold of 24k purity weighing was extracted.

One 30 gram gold cut bit was also recovered from his pocket.

The Customs recovered two bundles of gold paste weighing 419 grams was recovered from Sharif rectum which on extraction yielded 359 grams of gold.

Earlier on Saturday four passengers Shaul Hameed, Syed Ajmer Haja, Naina Mohammad and Jegatheesh flew in from Dubai by Fly Dubai flight and were intercepted at exit on the suspicion of carrying gold.

On persistent questioning they confessed to be carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum.

On their personal search nine bundles weighing 898 grams were recovered from rectum which on extraction yielded 800 grams gold.

Total 1.31 kg of gold valued at Rs 70.7 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

Source: IANS

