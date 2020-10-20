Chennai Customs seize gold being smuggled in rectum

Chennai, Oct 20 : The Customs department at Chennai on Tuesday said that it seized gold of 24K purity, valued at Rs 44.4 lakh, from two persons flying in from Dubai.

In a statement issued here, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, said that 842 grams of smuggled gold, in paste form, was seized from two persons, who had hidden it in their rectum.

The Customs arrested one of the passengers, identified as Syed Mohamed Buhari of Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.