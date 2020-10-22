Chennai Customs seize smuggled gold worth Rs 6L

Chennai, Oct 22 : The Customs department said here on Thursday that it has seized 114 gm gold valued at Rs 6 lakh from a passenger who flew in from Dubai.

As per a statement issued here by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, 50-year-old Keedir Naina Mohamed of Tamil Nadu arrived here from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

On being questioned, Mohamed confessed to carrying gold paste in his rectum.

The Customs officials carried out a personal search and recovered two gold paste bundles of 94 gm and 20 gm of gold bits together valued Rs 6 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.