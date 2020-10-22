Chennai Customs seize smuggled gold worth Rs 6L

News Desk 1Published: 22nd October 2020 7:20 pm IST
Chennai Customs seize smuggled gold worth Rs 6L

Chennai, Oct 22 : The Customs department said here on Thursday that it has seized 114 gm gold valued at Rs 6 lakh from a passenger who flew in from Dubai.

As per a statement issued here by the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport, 50-year-old Keedir Naina Mohamed of Tamil Nadu arrived here from Dubai by Air India Express flight.

On being questioned, Mohamed confessed to carrying gold paste in his rectum.

The Customs officials carried out a personal search and recovered two gold paste bundles of 94 gm and 20 gm of gold bits together valued Rs 6 lakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Dwayne Johnson reveals he had 'buck teeth' as a kid
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 22nd October 2020 7:20 pm IST
Back to top button