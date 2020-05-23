Chennai returnee tests positive in Manipur; active cases now 25

Imphal: A 26-year-old man, who returned to Manipur from Chennai recently by a special train, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 25, an official said on Saturday.

The man from Imphal West district had been under quarantine since his return, and he was admitted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here, they said.

He is among 1,140 people who returned to the state by a Shramik Special train on May 13.

“Samples of others in the quarantine centre, where the man was staying, were tested and they were found negative,” the officials said.

Of the 25 active cases, 16 are Chennai returnees, they added.

Source: PTI

