ChennaiShaheenBagh: Police brutally lathi-charge protesters

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police has reportedly lathi-charged peaceful protesters during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Chennai on the evening of February 14.

Thousands of demonstrators, including women and children had gathered at Washermanpet to voice their protest against CAA and NRC.

However, a scuffle broke out after the police demanded the peaceful demonstrators to vacate the protest site.

The situation got tense after the police used force and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them and clear the area.

Police also detained over 100 protesters after a scuffle.

Following the detainment of demonstrators by the police, more people gathered and held a protest demanding their release.

Spontaneous protests also broke out in Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Pollachi and other places as the news of the incident spread.

Listen to what women in Washermanpet has to say.



Like I said, many are believing the rumour that 2 people lost their life due to the clashes.



Apart from that, they say this protest is not just against what Chennai police did but also about larger issue of CAA and NRC.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/4co8ZaiD8f — Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) February 14, 2020

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin condemned the attack by Chennai Police on peaceful protesters.

Stalin also urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw the cases against those arrested and demanded action against the police officials.

People were peacefully demonstrating demanding the state government to pass a resolution against the CAA.