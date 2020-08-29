Chess wheel of fortune favoured women segment which was good for India, says captain Srinath

By Venkatachari Jagannathan

Chennai, Aug 29 : The decision to field Women’s World Rapid Chess Champion K. Humpy in the Armageddon segment of FIDE Online Olympiad was made soon after India equalized its position against Poland, said non-playing Captain Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan.

In the classical segment, Humpy, the World number two, charted India’s entry into the finals of the first FIDE Online Olympiad and also ensured one of the top two placings.

“When there is a tie in match scores a wheel is rotated to decide on the category of players who would fight it out in Armageddon. There are four segments – men, women, junior boy and junior girl. Today the wheel stopped pointing at the women segment,” the 26-year old Narayanan told IANS.

“Fielding Humpy was an obvious choice. It was decided soon after the wheel favoured the women’s category,” he said.

Srinath said the players for each match are decided jointly with Captain Vidit Santosh Gujrathi which is based on the players in the opposite team – horses for the courses.

“We also discuss with the players and tell them our view. All the senior players do not have any ego issues to sit out,” Srinath said.

He said that the Indian team had a good depth of strong players and were flexible. According to him, the first match loss to Poland in the semifinals 4-2 was unexpected. But the team bounced back with a convincing 4.5-1.5 victory in the second match and Humpy completed the task of taking India to the Olympiad finals.

The team for the finals will be decided based on the result of the other semifinal match between Russia-USA, he said. It was Narayanan who had interacted with FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich on Friday when India’s quarter-final opponent Armenia raised a dispute on a game result.

During the first quarterfinal match, India’s GM Nihal Sarin was pitted against Haik M Martirosyan. When the Armenian was to make his 69th move, it seems he lost internet connectivity and thus lost out on time.

The Armenian team appealed against the game result, saying that the net connectivity was good and it was the problem with the Chess.com server. The appeal was dismissed.

“The FIDE President was professional in his approach and explained the delay in taking a decision on the appeal. I listened to him, explained our position and stressed that players should be kept waiting,” Narayanan said.

Narayanan said he was sure FIDE’s decision will not go in favour of the appeal as the tournament rules are clear. Moreover, India had lost three games earlier owing to disruption in power supply or internet connectivity. And India accepted the decision gracefully and continued with the tournament unlike Armenia that walked out without playing the second match.

