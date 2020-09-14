Chetan Bhagat urged youth to question about economy; Shashi applauses

Mumbai: Author Chetan Bhagat on Sunday urged the youth of the nation to put down their phones and ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government about the economy.

He had asked to do so after India’s April-June quarter GDP contracted by a massive 23.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY). This was the first GDP contraction in more than 40 years.

“The youth is busy in their phones, lost in their cheap 4G data packs, watching silly videos, playing video games, consuming porn, and maybe fighting with people on social media all day. It’s all useless stuff,” Bhagat said and added that the youth needs to shut the phone and rise.

On the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman statement— “Act of God” on COVID-19, ‘The Two mistakes of my life’ author said, “If we continue to hold the fatalistic belief that ‘God created the problem, God will only fix it,’ well, it won’t be fixed. God gave us all a brain, which can be used to figure out solutions to get out of a problem.”

These statements of the author were applauded by the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He on twitter wrote, “Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it,”

Superb piece by @chetan_bhagat on all that ails our country & what we should do about it. Chetan’s great virtue is the simplicity and directness of his writing. His message is clear & I hope his fans in the government act on it. https://t.co/j6vDHCe0SS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

And then came Bhagat’s replies after which thing went trending. Shashi Tharoor, who is very well known for his wide vocabulary was thanked by the author for applause but has extended a small request.

“Just one request, sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do? Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day,” Chetan tweeted.

Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column. https://t.co/GI3mbnlion — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

Responding to which Tharoor in his tweets used words like ‘Sesquipedalian’; ‘Rodomontade’, and ‘convolutions’. Which literally meant ‘Sesquipedalian’ means a word being polysyllabic, ‘Rodomontade’ is boastful, ‘convolutions’ means complex, ostentation means being pretentious, ‘limpid’ is clear and ‘perspicacity’ is to be shrewd.