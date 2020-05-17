Chevella TRS MLA celebrates b’day with villagers amid lockdown

Kale Yadaiah, TRS MLA from Chevella's constituency, celebrating his birthday with villagers on 17 May.

Hyderabad: Despite the countrywide lockdown, TRS MLA from Chevella constituency, Kale Yadaiah, was on Sunday seen celebrating his birthday with several followers at a function hall in Vikarabad.

A sizable number of people were seen gathering at function hall to celebrate the TRS legislator’s birthday.

Meanwhile, the score of people around the nation is getting booked for violating the lockdown norms. In Hyderabad alone, 33,000 people have been booked for violating the lockdown guideline and even arrested.

Recently, Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had extended the lockdown till May 29, urging people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has mounted to 1,509 of which 504 are active cases, 971 have been cured/discharges/migrated, and 34 deaths have been reported.

