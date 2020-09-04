Chhatisharh CM writes to Shah for deployment of 7 CRPF Battalion

New Delhi/Raipur, Sep 5 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the Centres cooperation in better implementation of the state government’s action plan regarding eradication of Naxals from the region and demanded deployment of 7 CRPF Battalions to combat naxals.

He said that it has been learnt that 10 CRPF battalion have been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. “In this case, providing the 7 allocated battalions to Chhattisgarh immediately will help in effective implementation of anti-naxal movement,” wrote Baghel.

The Chief Minister in the letter said that the Union Home Ministry had allocated 7 additional CRPF battalions for Chhattisgarh in 2018. It was decided to deploy these forces in worst affected Naxal-hit south Bastar district of Sukma and Bijapur for effective implementation of anti-naxal activities and developmental projects. In the selected locations, the amount has been disbursed for setting up of battalion headquarters and work has also been completed at most of the locations.

The state government has sanctioned 1,028 mobile towers for increasing the telecom facility in Naxal-affected districts, for which locations have been selected and sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Baghel in his letter said that the towers should be established soon, which could benefit the common people as well as the security forces. Along with this, he has also requested to organise a special recruitment rally by the army for the youth of Bastar.

The Chief Minister also suggested formation of an additional “Bastaria” battalion of the Central Armed Police Forces so that the local youth can get employment as well as get better results on the Naxalite front.

The Chief Minister has urged to consider the construction of roads with pre-fabricated technology, bridge culvert and advanced technology in Bastar division, so that construction work can be done with high quality in a short time.

The state government has adopted a three dimensional programme — Trust-Development-Security — making all possible efforts to win the trust of the people of Naxal affected regions and taking forward the development work to create a safe environment and the efforts have shown positive results, said the Chief Minister.

Source: IANS

