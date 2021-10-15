Chhattisgarh: 1 dead, 20 injured after speeding car rams into Durga idol immersion procession

One person has died and around 20 have been injured after a speeding car rammed into walking devotees part of a Durga idol immersion procession in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district. The incident has been reported from Pathalgaon located in the state’s Jashpur district.

A video of the disturbing incident shows a speeding car deliberately running over an unsuspecting group gathered for Durga idol immersion on Raigad Road in Pathalgaon.

A speeding SUV car mowed down on people celebrating #Dussehra during #Durgaidol immersion in Pathalgaon, Jashpur, Chhattisgarh.



The deceased was identified by the local media as 21-year-old Gaurav Aggarwal, a resident of Pathalgaon. The injured victims were admitted to Pathalgaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

However, furious locals raced after the vehicle and found it abandoned by the side of the road. It had been driven into the ditch and it was found with the driver-side door open, and windows were broken.

According to the office of the district’s Superintendent of Police, two accused have been arrested and charged. The first is 21-year-old Bablu Vishwakarma and the second is 26-year-old Shishupal Sahu. Both are residents of Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, and were passing through Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote on Twitter, “The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Action has also been taken against the police officers who prima facie appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be done.”