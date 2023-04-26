Chhattisgarh: 10 cops, driver killed in blast by Naxals in Dantewada

Published: 26th April 2023
Dantewada: Ten police personnel and a driver were killed in a blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place under Aranpur police station limits when a team of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The area is located around 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), police sources said.

Further details were awaited.

