Chhattisgarh: 3 Maoist killed during exchange of fire in Bijapur

Hyderabad: Three Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an Exchange of Fire (EoF) with security forces in the Maoist-infested Bijapur district of Chattisgarh on Saturday, the Bijapur police said.

According to the police, the three Maoist killed are DVCM member Mohan Kadti, DVC Sumitra and Ramesh. The three were present alongside other Maoists at the Pomra village outskirts when on specific inputs a joint operation of the District Reserve Group (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was taken up.

An exchange of fire took place around 7.30 a.m in Pomra forest under Mirtur police station limits.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of three Maoists, including a woman, were recovered from the spot,” the Bijapur police said in a press release.

A search operation was still underway in nearby areas based on information that over 30 to 40 Maoist escaped into the thick forest during the encounter.