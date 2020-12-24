Chhattisgarh CM’s radio programme gaining popularity

New Delhi, Dec 24 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s monthly radio programme ‘Lokvaani’ is gaining popularity in the state.

In the programme, the Chief Minister replies to questions posed by the citizens and expresses his views on various subjects. So far, 13 episodes of the programme have been broadcast from all the centres of Akashvani. The 14th episode will be aired on January 10. Aired on the second Sunday of the month, the programme is also simultaneously broadcast on various FM channels and regional TV news channels. The first episode of the programme was aired on August 11, 2020.

Through this programme, the people of Chhattisgarh directly connect with Chief Minister Baghel. Every episode is based on a different topic and questions related to the topic are invited from the citizens.

Any person can get his/her question recorded on phone numbers 0771-2430501/2/3 on the given dates. The topics covered by the programme include agriculture, rural development, education and youth, health, maternal power, urban development, tribal development, children and stress, women and equal opportunities, Nyay Yojana, inclusive development, Nava Chhattisgarh and sports.

“A major part of Chhattisgarh’s population lives in forest regions, where no mode of mass communication is available except radio. Under these circumstances, Lokvaani is the only source of information about government schemes and policies for people living in these areas,” said a statement from the CM’s office.

Through this programme, the Chief Minister also gets direct feedback from the common people about the various government schemes. People in the cities also wait for this programme to be aired, as it is an important platform for them to directly connect with the Chief Minister.

Along with the common people, the public representatives from the gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and municipalities also get information about the various government schemes from Lokvaani.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.