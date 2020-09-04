‘Chhattisgarh could see 90K Covid cases by month-end’

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 1:43 am IST
Raipur, Sep 4 : Between 60,000 and 90,000 coronavirus positive cases can emerge in the state in September, Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo said on Friday, adding that “now we are passing through a phase of very active infection”.

“If we see from the beginning of this month, then about 2,000 fresh cases are being reported every day. In this pace, in 30 days 60,000 cases can be reported,” Singh Deo said in a video clip released for the media.

However, if this number increases to 3,000 per day, then 90,000 cases could be reported by the month-end, he said.

“Now we are passing through a phase of very active infection and we are testing more and more. Earlier, there were 5,000 to 7,000 tests happening per day which has now increased to 12,000 per day,” he informed.

“By September 10, we are hoping to increase testing to 20,000 samples per day. So, with increased numbers being tested, there will be more patients,” he said.

Notably, the number of Covid positive cases has dramatically shot up in the state in the past one week and presently the state has a caseload of 37,967.

