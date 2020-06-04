Chhattisgarh COVID-19 cases tally rises to 680

Raipur: As many as 52 more people, including a government doctor, tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh, taking the state’s COVID-19 tally to 680, a health official said on Thursday.

The state reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, but by late night 52 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases in a day to 86.

“It is the biggest spike in a single day since the first positive case was detected in the state in mid-March,” the official said.

Of the 52 new cases, 20 were reported from Janjgir- Champa district, 12 from Mahasamund, six from Jashpur, four from Balodabazar, three from Balod, two each from Durg, Rajnandgaon and Raipur districts while one case came from Raigarh, he said.

Most of the new patients are migrant labourers, who recently returned to their home districts from different parts of the country and were kept in quarantine centres or those who came in their contact, he said.

A doctor posted in the COVID ward of Janjgir-Champa district hospital is among the new patients found there, he said.

So far, 189 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-680, new cases-52, deaths-two, discharged-189, active cases-489, people tested so far-76,446.

Source: PTI

