Chhattisgarh records 6% higher GST revenue collection

Raipur, Sep 2 : Chhattisgarh recorded a 6 percent higher collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August this year, compared to the same month last year.

The state’s GST collection was Rs 1,873 crore last year, which rose to Rs 1,994 crore now.

A state government statement said the higher collection of GST even amid Covid-19 reflects the economic policies of the Congress government in the state that boosted positive growth in the market.

The Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana and hike in procurement rate of tendu leaves and minor forest produce directly benefiting the villagers, farmers and tribes acted as boosters, claimed the statement.

The statement further says that in the GST revenue collection related report released by the Union Finance Ministry, an average downfall of 8 percent was registered in GST revenue collection in August 2020.

Against this backdrop, Chhattisgarh recorded a 6 percent hike in collection, thus placing itself in the fourth position among states, it said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.