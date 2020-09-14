Chhattisgarh: Tantrik held for raping ailing teen girl

By Neha Published: 14th September 2020 10:45 pm IST
Man blackmailing Bollywood actor's daughter arrested

Bilaspur: A tantrik was arrested from Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of curing her, police said on Monday.

Habbu Maulvi alias Shakir Raja Qureshi (44) was arrested on Sunday from Kotmi Sonar village, JP Gupta, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bilaspur’s Sipat police station said.

“Last week, the victim’s parents, who hail from Mungeli district, had registered a zero FIR which was transferred to Sipat police station on Saturday,” he said.

“As per the complaint, in July last year, the victim, who was suffering from some unknown ailment, was taken by her parents to a dargah in Baloda village of Janjgir-Champa where they met accused Qureshi,” the SHO said.

READ:  Man dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar

The accused asked the girl’s parents to drop her at his rented house in Luthra village of Sipat claiming he would cure her using sorcery, he said.

“He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl there for a month and threatened her with dire consequence if she revealed the ordeal to anyone. Even after the girl returned home, the accused started visiting there and allegedly raped her. After her parents came to know of it, they filed a complaint,” he said.

Qureshi has been charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close