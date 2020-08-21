Chhattisgarh: Villagers forced to drink water from a stream

Balrampur: A handpump will be soon installed in the Sursa village of Chhattisgarh, said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Wadrafnagar after the residents complained of having to use water from a stream in absence of well or pond in the area.

Residents of Sursa village in the Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh told ANI that they use water from a single water source for all purposes – drinking, bathing, cleaning utensils, washing clothes, cooking, in absence of source of water.

“There is no well or pond here. We are drinking water from a stream passing by the village. The administration isn’t helping either,” said the resident.

“Soon a handpump will be installed in the Sursa village,” said the SDM of Wadrafnagar in Chhattisgarh when asked about the matter.

Source: ANI