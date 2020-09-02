Chhattisgarh’s single-day Covid caseload crosses 2K

Raipur, Sep 3 : Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded the worst ever single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with over 2,000 fresh patients and 12 fatalities, including a senior BJP leader and former Mayor.

Now the total number of Covid positive patients in the state has reached 35,330, the Health Department said in its daily bulletin.

The state recorded 12 more Covid-19 fatalities, including former Mayor of Rajnandgaon Shobha Soni, who was a towering BJP leader in the area. The total fatalities in Chhattisgarh have now reached 299.

So far, 35,330 persons have been detected Corona positive in Chhattisgarh of which 18,220 have been discharged from different hospitals. Currently, there are 16,811 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Central government has announced to rush a team to Chhattisgarh to assist the state in containing the sudden burst in Covid cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.