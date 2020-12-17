Chicago: Crowd gathers around Indian Consulate General in support of farmers’ protest

SameerPublished: 17th December 2020 12:21 pm IST
Indian Consulate General

Chicago: The cold and windy downtown of the United States, Midwest city of Chicago witnessed a large crowd gathering around the proximity of Indian Consulate General in support for ongoing farmer agitation in India.

Indian-Americans from all walks of life, shouted slogans in favor of Indian Farmers and their opposition to recent changes in India related to agriculture industry.

A peaceful and festive gathering of Indian Diaspora once again makes a point of global connected community that has a feeling of togetherness in challenging times.

Many prominent Indian activists from all over Midwest drove long distances to participate in the event.

A US based national group ASPIRE had earlier called for national day of protest in solidarity with farmers of india and it was a huge success.

READ:  Farmers consider expanding protests to 'pan-India' scale

Other major cities also witnessed similar gatherings around Indian consulates in United States.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 17th December 2020 12:21 pm IST
Back to top button