Chicago: Crowd gathers around Indian Consulate General in support of farmers’ protest

Chicago: The cold and windy downtown of the United States, Midwest city of Chicago witnessed a large crowd gathering around the proximity of Indian Consulate General in support for ongoing farmer agitation in India.

Indian-Americans from all walks of life, shouted slogans in favor of Indian Farmers and their opposition to recent changes in India related to agriculture industry.

A peaceful and festive gathering of Indian Diaspora once again makes a point of global connected community that has a feeling of togetherness in challenging times.

Many prominent Indian activists from all over Midwest drove long distances to participate in the event.

A US based national group ASPIRE had earlier called for national day of protest in solidarity with farmers of india and it was a huge success.

Other major cities also witnessed similar gatherings around Indian consulates in United States.