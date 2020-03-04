Chicagoland rallies behind Azam for Circuit Court Judge

A+ A-

Illinois: A Community Meet and Greet event was hosted for Azam Nizamuddin, Democratic candidate for Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County at Royal Palace in Naperville, Illinois. The event was attended by elected officials, Candidates running for office and community leaders from across Chicagoland, including State Representative Karina Villa, Alderman Judd Lofchie, City of Aurora and Dupage County Board Member Dawn De Sart.The Primary Election is on March 17, 2020.

Unanimous support for Azam

There was unanimous support for Azam, who is “Highly Recommended” by the DuPage County Bar Association and also “Recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association Judicial Advisory Poll. He is also the recipient of the DuPage County Bar Association’s Directors Award, and the Chicago Bar Association’s Building Bridges Award. Azam has the most well-rounded legal experience of all the candidates running for DuPage Circuit Court, having practiced both civil and criminal, and having worked for a large law firm, small law firm, and as General Counsel for a financial services company.

As part of his remarks at the event, Azam stated, “I believe that judges should be independent, impartial, and fair to all citizens that come before them, regardless of their racial, ethnic, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, or socio-economic background. He further emphasized that “the judiciary in DuPage should represent all the people of DuPage County.”

Renowned practicing attorney

“A just and fair judicial system starts with electing the right candidate. Azam, who is a renowned practicing attorney, would ensure that equal access to justice is not a privilege but a basic right”, said Bernadette Chopra, a Community Leader, and added that as a Circuit Judge Azam will protect the integrity of our Courts and preserve the independence of our judicial system.

Shoaib Khadri, another Community Leader said that Azam’s professional background in law, combined with his active involvement in various organizations at the social, political and interfaith platforms, makes him a natural choice for the position of Circuit Judge.

Mohammed Kaiseruddin, a Community Leader said that Azam is best suited to be a judge. “The Courtroom audience will be in for a treat. The Plaintiffs and Defendants will always expect a fair verdict”, he added.

Dr. Dilara Sayeed, President of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition, said that Azam is the only candidate in the primary race to be rated as Highly Recommended and added that he will be a judge who is just and fair with all residents.

Shree Gurusamy, a Community Leader said that Azam has always been respectful and inclusive towards people of all ethnic backgrounds which will be a great asset to the DuPage County Judicial system. “His election as a Dupage Circuit Court Judge will be greatly instrumental in bringing diversity, fairness and professional expertise to the judicial system”, she added.

Joseph Fortunato, a Member of the Host Committee said that, Azam will be a great addition to the judiciary in DuPage County and an important voice for change in how new Associate Judges are selected.

Iftekhar Shareef, a Community Leader, strongly endorsed Azam Nizamuddin for the position of Judge in the Circuit Court of DuPage County, considering Azam’s thorough understanding of the profile and problems of the South Asian Community.

Ashfaq Syed, said that one of the key qualities voters should look for in an outstanding candidate for Circuit Judge is a strong record of service to the community and great credentials and added that Azam has been a civil leader for over 25 years and called upon one and all to rally behind him for Dupage County Circuit Judge.

Michelle Gale, a Community Leader & Member of the Host Committee said that Azam has always been passionate about creating a better DuPage and deeply committed to integrity and justice. “There are many people running up and down the ballot, but Azam is by far one of the best, in terms of both character and experience”, she added.

Saily Joshi, a well-known resident and activist in Naperville said that Azam’s multifaceted exposure will be an asset to the bench, which is much needed in the present-day judiciary.

Tabassum A. Hakeem, CPA, MPP, AM stated that Azam is deeply civic minded and committed to broader community which extends beyond any racial, religious, or socio-economic boundaries. “As a resident of DuPage County, I would feel privileged to be served by a Circuit Court Judge like Azam”, she added.

Mir Khan, a Member of the Host Committee said that those who desire to be a part of Team Azam should contact his campaign at info@azamforjudge.com and visit his website: www.azamforjudge.com.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday March 17, 2020, with early voting commencing on Feb 6th, 2020