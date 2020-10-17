Chicken and egg prices increase by Rs 50 each

Hyderabad: The poultry industry in Telangana was the first sector to be hit by COVID-19. When the pandemic began, people started avoiding poultry products, which is now in demand.

In just a week the chicken process which were Rs 180 mounted to Rs Rs 230 to Rs 260. It is the same in case of the eggs, 30 eggs which were earlier sold for Rs 130 is now sold for Rs 180.

It is said that the increasing temperatures and the ongoing pandemic has made people consume meet, fish, chicken and eggs even more.

The chicken also claimed that those who would eat chicken only ones a week are now taking twice or thrice a week.

The price of both eggs and chicken is likely to remain high until October and will drop later, depending on supply.

There are around 10,000 broiler farms and 2,000 layer farms in the state. Apart from within Telangana, eggs are supplied to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, and some parts of Tamil Nadu while broiler birds are sold only within the State.