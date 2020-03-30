Chicken prices in Hyderabad witness sharp rise as demand surges

Hyderabad: Chicken prices in Hyderabad witnessed a sharp rise as people realized that consumption of chicken does not cause coronavirus. On Sunday, the price of chicken rose to Rs. 190 per kg.

Chicken price witnesses continuous rise

It may be mentioned that amid rumours, the price chicken had fallen to Rs. 50 per kg. However, when people realized that the rumours are fake, they started consuming it.

The surge in the demand of chicken has resulted in a continuous rise in price. The price of chicken on 25th, 26th, 27th, 28th and 29th March was Rs. Rs 135, Rs 152, Rs 168, Rs 177 and Rs. 190 per kg, respectively.

Attempts to allay fear

Earlier, many attempts were made to allay the fear of the people. A “chicken and egg mela” was also organized at the People”s Plaza on Necklace Road in the heart of the city. Hundreds relished the chicken and egg dishes served free of cost by the organisers.

K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Industry, Information Technology and Municipal Administration had joined Minister for Health E. Rajender, Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud and MP Ranjit Reddy to taste the chicken and egg dishes. They tried to convey the message that eating chicken and egg was safe.

