Chicken prices in Hyderabad drop due to bird flu fear

Hyderabad: Chicken prices have once again started falling in Hyderabad as the fear of bird flu is increasing among the residents.

According to the Hans India report, the sales of the poultry products have dropped by 20 to 30 percent.

Due to drop in demand, the prices of Chicken in Hyderabad have also fallen down from Rs. 230-240 per kg to Rs. 200-210 per kg.

Meanwhile, the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) has stopped supply of raw chicken for all carnivores and replaced it with minced meat.

Bird flu in other states

Although, no cases of bird flu have been found in Telangana State, a few cases were reported from states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav said the state is on alert and taking all precautions.

Centre alerted all States

Following the death of birds due to avian influenza or bird flu in some states, the Centre has alerted all the states to monitor their health in forest areas and near water bodies.

Earlier, the Central government assured that no infection has yet been reported in humans and that there is no direct evidence that the avian influenza virus transmits to humans via consumption of contaminated poultry products.

Despite the assurance, the consumption of poultry products has reduced. It resulted in the fall of the chicken prices in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana State.