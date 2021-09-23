Chicken prices in Hyderabad skyrocket

Hyderabad: The chicken prices that had crashed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is now skyrocketing in Hyderabad.

For the past three months, the prices are following an upward trend. The skinless chicken price which used to be Rs. 200 per kg is now being sold at Rs. 252.

A similar is also noticed in live and boneless chicken prices. The prices are even higher in some parts of the cities like Jubilee Hills, Hi-Tech city, etc.

Speaking to siasat.com, Syed Qamaruddin of Eagle Fisheries, Bowenpally said that the prices are increasing for the past three months.

He said that the price of chicken (without skin) which was Rs. 249 per kg on September 1 is now increased to Rs. 252 per kg whereas, the boneless chicken price increased from Rs. 450 per kg to Rs. 460 in the same period.

Although the chicken prices in Hyderabad are not increasing continuously, they are following the upward trend for the past three months.

‘This is a lot of money, as earlier, a few months ago, it was only Rs. 100 some time ago. Prices have been continuously going up since the last few months’ – Zubeda Yakub, resident of Musheerabad.

Reason for rise in chicken prices in Hyderabad

The reason for the rise in chicken prices in Hyderabad could be a rise in demand and a spike in petrol price.

Realizing the importance of immunity in fighting COVID-19, people have started including chicken in their diets. After the lifting of lockdown in Telangana, the demand for chicken from restaurants returned to normal.

In addition to it, the rise in petrol prices has increased the cost of transportation which is adding to the chicken prices in Hyderabad.