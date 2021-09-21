Chidambaram praises Muslim man’s rendition of Mahabharat song, takes jibe at Modi

By Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Updated: 21st September 2021 6:10 pm IST
Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. (Photo: Twitter)

Day after a video of a Muslim man’s rendition of the iconic Mahabharat’s title song went viral, Congress leader P Chidambaram termed it “awesome and inspiring”. Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the former finance minster called for the Prime Minister’s attention towards the video and asked for it to be played at every BJP and RSS meeting.

In the video, an elderly man dressed in a typically Muslim attire can be seen reciting the verses of the song, originally sung by Mahendra Kapoor.

“The Muslim gentleman’s rendering of a Mahabharata iconic verse/song was awesome and inspiring. PM Mr Modi must make it compulsory to listen to the rendition at every RSS shakha and every BJP meeting,” Chidambaram wrote in a tweet.

MS Education Academy

The video of the Muslim man’s rendition was first shared by Dr S Y Quraishi, the former chief election commissioner of India, on his twitter handle on Monday with a caption “Beating the stereotypes!”.

Reacting to S Y Quraishi tweet, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, wrote, “I agree. Well done Maulana Saheb. Impressed.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button