Chided by mother, minor girl dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor girl died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 6, after being chided by her mother over petty issues.

The deceased was identified as Gauthami, a resident of Durga Bhavaninagar. Speaking to Siasat.com, IS Sadan police said, “The girl was upset after being scolded over some petty issues. A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 (unnatural, sudden, or suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.”

According to the police, Gauthami took the extreme step at 5 pm on Sunday, when she allegedly hanged herself in her room.

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Similar incident

In March 2026, a 19-year-old woman died by suicide after her parents allegedly restricted her relationship. The incident occurred in Srinivasanagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chilkalguda police station.

Also Read Hyderabad girl ends life after parents restrict relationship

The suicide came to light after her parents returned home from work and there was no response to the doorbell. When they grew suspicious, they broke open the door with the help of neighbours.

Once inside the residence, they found their daughter dead.