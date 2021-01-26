Chief Minister KCR inspects under construction Secretariat building

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited and inspected the progress of construction works of New Secretariat Building on Tuesday.

The CM went around and visited every nook and corner and interacted with the engineers on the site and representatives of working agency.

The CM instructed them to speed up the works and to ask them to maintain the highest quality standards in construction. The CM visited the construction sites of the Main Entrance, other gates and main building complex.

The CM examined the designs.

Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Mohammod Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Koppula Eshwar, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, R&B Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma, E-n-C Ganapathi Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister.