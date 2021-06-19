Chief Minister KCR is scared of BJP: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay today claimed that fear started to engulf CM KCR and added that the CM Was coking out of his farm house after Eatala left the ruling TRS party. He made thee remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers at Huzurabad.

Speaking on the occasion he said that Eatala had visited the government hospitals of the state when neither CM nor his cabinet ministers cared to do so. He said that KCR was ruling the state amid the blood of Telangana martyrs. Referring to the recent interaction of KCR with a village sarpanch, he said that Eatala was responsible for the sudden change in the CM.

He claimed that the BJP was the platform for all separate Telangana activists and added that the BJP has the capacity to take on the ruling TRS party. He recalled that he had urged Eatala to come out of the feudal rule of KCR. He claimed that none was happy in the ruling TRS party. He also Claimed that the central government was giving money for the development of the villages