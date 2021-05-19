Photos: Chief Minister KCR visits Gandhi hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited the state-run Gandhi hospital and interacted with the COVID-19 patients who are receiving treatment in the facility.

KCR, along with state finance minister T Harish Rao and others, arrived at Gandhi hospital this afternoon and directly went into the emergency and ICU wards. He personally inquired about the health conditions of the COVID-19 patients and told them not to worry since the doctors are working hard to ensure their speedy recovery.