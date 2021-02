Hyderabad: Raja Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency said “Chief Minister of Telangana State K. Chandrashekhar Rao wants to end my political career”.

Supporting his claim, he pointed towards a case lodged against him in Abdullahpurmet. He advised the CM to file all the cases against him in one complaint.

He further said that he is a true patriot and leader of the country. False case and propaganda will not deter him, he added.