Chief Secretary asks officials to take road safety measures

Hyderabad: As per the instructions of Chief Minister, a meeting was conducted by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on road safety measures.

The Chief Secretary underlined the need to make concerted efforts to minimize road accidents and fatalities in the state.

Presiding over the road safety meeting at BRKR Bhavan today, he asked all the engineering departments pertaining to National Highways, R&B , Panchayat Raj and GHMC to ensure that all requisite short term measures are completed by the 15th of next month.

Chief Secretary stressed the need to improve the data collection mechanism which would include developing an APP to capture and record information with geo coordinates and photographs whenever accidents happen.

He asked the officials to identify accident prone locations and ensure that proper sign boards are put in place.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to have a separate safety plan for Outer Ring Road which would include automatic system for identification like cameras, speed guns and other enforcement measures. Similarly a committee should be constituted which would study the issues relating to having a unified ambulance network, trauma centres, equipping hospitals to treat emergency management and trauma cases.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week for the approval by the Chief Minister.

EMRI was asked to scale up training of volunteers for Active Bleeding Control (ABC) which would have a much bigger impact in saving the lives of the people. A proper training program for both government and institutional drivers should be conducted to sensitize them on road safety measures, Chief Secretary said.

Principal Secretary R&B Sunil Sharma, Additional DG Jitender, Principal Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary Health & Family Welfare Rizvi, Water Board MD Danakishore, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner MRM Rao, Sandeep Shandilya and other officials attended the meeting.