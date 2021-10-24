Chief Secretary directs officials to dispose pending Dharani applications

Somesh Kumar complimented all the district collectors and other senior officials over the successful implementation of Dharani. He said Dharani was a landmark initiative of the state government and many states are trying to implement similar initiatives.

By News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 24th October 2021 5:41 pm IST
Telangana CS held meeting with labour dept, district collectors
Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar directed district collectors to speed up the disposal of pending applications pertaining to land transactions within one week. The chief secretary held a meeting with all district collectors on October 23 and reviewed the growth made in the implementation of Dharani.

Dharani is an integrated land records management system introduced by the Revenue Department of Telangana on October 25, 2020. This online portal combines land registration and administration services.

Somesh Kumar complimented all the district collectors and other senior officials over the successful implementation of Dharani. He said Dharani was a landmark initiative of the state government and many states are trying to implement similar initiatives.

MS Education Academy

In the review meeting, the chief secretary stated that more than 10.35 lakh slots were booked in Dharani since its launch. The government had been constantly working to accelerate the disposal of applications and make the process easier, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button