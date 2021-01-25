Chief Secretary panel discusses on PRC

Hyderabad: As per the directions of the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the three member committee headed by Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana today held a meeting on PRC at BRKR Bhavan here.

The Committee discussed about the PRC Report and agreed for the proposed discussions with various employees associations.

Along with PRC Report all the other issues such as time bound promotions, trauma free service, and extension of retirement age were also discussed. A schedule was also drawn for meeting with various employee associations. Ramakrishna Rao., Principal Secretary, Finance, Rajat Kumar, Principal Secretary, Irrigation attended the meeting