Chief Secy calls for major publicity of Telangana Global Summit

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Wednesday, October 21, directed officials to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage through folk and classical art forms at the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9.

Reviewing preparations for the summit, Jaju asked officials to organise a grand cultural carnival during the air show on December 9.

Stressing the need for extensive publicity, he directed them to hold curtain-raiser events in Hyderabad on Oct 24 and in New Delhi on October 29.

Jaju suggested putting up hoardings promoting the summit at international airports in major cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, according to a press release.

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Hoardings should also be installed at Telangana Bhavan and other prominent locations in New Delhi, he said.

In Hyderabad, he suggested placing hoardings at major road junctions, prominent locations, star hotels and along the route to the international airport.

The chief secretary called for promoting the summit through national-level print and electronic media, social media campaigns, and short films featuring film stars and other celebrities.