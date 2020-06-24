Chigicherla and Zangalapalli rail link on track for completion

Hyderabad: The double line and electrification between Chigicherla and Zangalapalli , which is a part of the Gooty – Dharmavaram Doubling Project, has been given the green-light by the Commissioner for Railway Safety. This project is a vital rail link connecting the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka States.

This line serves as an important and one of the main routes connecting both the Telugu states — Telanagna and Andhra Pradesh — with Bangalore, Karnataka.’ The Doubling and Electrification of Gooty – Dharmavaram project for a distance of 90 kilometers is being executed by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES).

The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs. 636.38 crore and the project is being completely funded by Railways. Out of the entire 90 kilometer stretch of the project, the doubling and electrification in the section between Kalluru – Garladinne for a distance of 11 kms has already been completed during September, 2019. A completion of 10.69 kilometer of the project between between Chigicherla and Zangalapalli will enable progress of around 22 kilometers of this project (which is around 25 per cent of the total length).

The work in the remaining stretches is in fast progress. Once the project is completed, it will ease the congestion on this important saturated single line section and enable it to run more Passenger and Freight trains. This will be a huge boon to the local population especially for nearby cement industries as this will give way to quick transportation of their goods. It also helps in improving the connectivity between Southern states and also towards Mumbai.

This double line facilitates in faster and hassle transportation of cement and other goods originating from Guntakal Division and also taken over from Wadi and beyond the Central Railway heading towards Karnataka for traffic moving in the opposite direction.

Features of the double line and electrification commissioned between Chigicherla and Zangalapalli:

A total of 10.69 kilometers of he block section between Chigicherla and Zangalapalli have been doubled and electrified

Around 14 numbers of minor bridges and 1 major bridge has been constructed as part of the doubling the section

Around 22 thousand line sleepers are utilized besides spreading the ballast of 33 thousand cubic meters

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway opined, “The commissioning of the double line will give an impetus to the rail services on the Zone in general and in the Rayalaseema region of AP state in particular.”

The GM also mentioned that this is the third consecutive infrastructure project being commissioned on the Zone in June. He appreciated the entire Rail force of the zone for their dedicated service even during the pandemic.

