Child calls Hindu parents ‘Ammi-Abbu’; father files complaint

A complaint was registered at the Dehradun district collector’s office in Uttarakhand by a Hindu couple who lamented that their religious sentiments were “hurt” after their child addressed them as Ammi-Abbu (Mother -Father).

the child studying in 2nd Class called his parents Ammi-Abbu



Manish Mittal the father of the child took it serious & has filed a complaint with DM



Actually child learnt it from his English Book Poem 'too Big too Small'



But the religious sentiments of Manish got hurt…

According to the parents, the child was “influenced” by a poem called ‘Too big to small’ by Lavanya Karthik.

The poem talks about a little girl named Shanu who is confused if she is old enough or still small.

For example, some of the lines go,

“I can’t lift you up Shanu!’ says Ammi.

“You are too big!”

“You can’t walk to school alone, Shanu!” says Abbu.

“You are too small.”

Shanu has similar conversations with her grandfather (addressed as Dadu) and grandmother (addressed as Dadi).

The father of the child, Manish Mittal, who is also the plaintiff, complained that after reading the poem his child started addressing him as Abbu.

The district collector informed the chief education officer. The reports will be submitted within a week.