Children not allowed to enter Masjid Nabawi in Madinah during Ramadan

Riyadh: Ahead of Ramadan 1442 (the year according to the Islamic lunar calendar), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday announced that children under 15 years of age will not be allowed to enter Masjid an-Nawabi, the Prophet’s mosque.

This move comes as a part of the Kingdom’s precautionary measures to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The General Presidency for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais unveiled the Ramadan plan with strict COVID-19 precautionary measures in place at the Grand Mosque and Prophet Mosque to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Masjid Al Nabawi will close half an hour after the Taraweeh prayer and will reopen two hours before the Fajr prayers, except for the last ten days of Ramadan when it will be open 24/7, according to the plan.

The usual Prayer Rakats of Taraweeh and Tahajjud which is 20 +3 was reduced to 10+3

The total capacity of worshippers in Ramadan will be 60,000 worshippers at one time under social distancing measures (inside and outside the masjid).

Praying in the Rawdah will be reserved for Imams, workers, and funeral attendees.

I’tikaf will remain suspended in the last 10 days this year as well.

Iftar spreads will be suspended, instead, individual distribution will be conducted.

Worshipers need to use the national parking app “Mawqif” to facilitate exit from the mosque.

Saudi Arabia on Friday reported 728 new cases, meaning that 391,325 people have now contracted the disease. There were 5,768 active cases and 735 of them were in critical condition. The death toll now stands at 6,684.