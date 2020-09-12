Children were threatened to ‘Waqf’ if they acted naughty: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR revealed that during his childhood, children were threatened to ‘Waqf’ when they act naughty.

He said Waqf means to donate. Waqf lands are actually donated lands. In olden days every house had Urdu knowing people. When children act naughty, elderly people used to threaten them that they will be ‘Waqf’ if they don’t stop doing mischief.

Chief Minister apprised house members of Waqf and Mansha-e-Waqf and said in olden days everyone knew those terminologies.

Source: Siasat news