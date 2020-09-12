Children were threatened to ‘Waqf’ if they acted naughty: KCR

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 12th September 2020 8:59 pm IST
Telangana CM expresses shock over fire at Srisailam power plant, reviews relief measures

Hyderabad: Chief Minister KCR revealed that during his childhood, children were threatened to ‘Waqf’ when they act naughty.

He said Waqf means to donate. Waqf lands are actually donated lands. In olden days every house had Urdu knowing people. When children act naughty, elderly people used to threaten them that they will be ‘Waqf’ if they don’t stop doing mischief.

Chief Minister apprised house members of Waqf and Mansha-e-Waqf and said in olden days everyone knew those terminologies.

Source: Siasat news
READ:  Demanding better facilities, Osmania Hospital junior docs go on strike
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close