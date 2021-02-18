Chile vaccinates nearly 2.4mn people against Covid-19

Santiago, Feb 18 : Chile has vaccinated some 2.39 million people against Covid-19 two weeks after launching a mass vaccination campaign, the Health Ministry said.

As of 11:00 a.m. local time, 2,398,006 people were immunised across the South American country, the vast majority with a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, the ministry said in a statement.

According to Health Minister Enrique Paris, the vaccination drive is progressing in keeping with vaccine supplies, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 2,330 new daily cases of Covid-19 infection and 15 more deaths, raising the total caseload to 784,314 and the death toll to 19,659, since the first national case was detected on March 3, 2020.

